JPSC JET 2024-25: Registration Begins Today At jpsc.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

JPSC JET 2024-25: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will start the registration process for the JPSC JET 2024 on September 16, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The application window will remain open until October 6, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is October 7, 2025. A correction window will also be available from October 8 to October 10, 2025. The Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as Assistant Professors and for admission to Ph.D. programmes in universities and colleges across Jharkhand. The JET certificate will carry lifetime validity for both Assistant Professor posts and Ph.D. admissions.

JPSC JET 2024-25: Eligibility Criteria

Unreserved and EWS category candidates must have obtained at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or an equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by the UGC.

Those who are currently pursuing a Master’s degree or an equivalent course, have appeared in the final year of their qualifying examination, or whose results have been delayed, are also eligible to apply for the test.

JPSC JET 2024-25: Here's how to apply

Go to the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in. Click on the “Online Application” link displayed on the homepage. A new page will appear; select the JPSC JET 2024 registration link. Complete the registration process and log in to your account. Fill out the application form and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee for JPSC JET 2024 varies by category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category are required to pay Rs 575, while those from BC-I, BC-II, and EWS categories need to pay Rs 300. For candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories, the fee is Rs 150.

JPSC JET 2024: Exam pattern

The JPSC JET 2024 will be conducted in offline mode through an OMR-based examination. The test will consist of two papers.

Paper I will include 50 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. It will assess candidates on General Awareness, Reasoning, Comprehension, Divergent Thinking, and Teaching/Research Aptitude.

Paper II will comprise 100 questions worth 200 marks, focusing on the candidate’s chosen subject to evaluate their domain knowledge. The combined duration for both papers will be 180 minutes (3 hours).