JPSC JET Recruitment 2025: Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in, Registration Starts From September 16- Check Details Here

JPSC JET Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the notification about the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2025. The exam is being conducted for the candidates who are interested in taking admission into the Ph.D. admissions in the states. All the interested candidates can now check the official notice on the official website, i.e. jpsc.gov.in.

Candidates must note that registration will start from 16th September, 2025 and the registration will close on 6th October, 2024. And if candidates want to make edits in their application form then they can do it from 8th October, 2025 to 10th October, 2025.

JPSC JET Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should possess a Master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university.

Only Indian citizens who meet the eligibility norms laid down by JPSC are allowed to apply.

Candidates currently in the final year of their postgraduate programme, and awaiting results, are also eligible to apply, provided they meet the conditions specified in the official notification.

JPSC JET Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of JET 2025 Registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal and academic details correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to must read the official notice carefully and keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

