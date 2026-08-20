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Jharkhand High Court stays Soren govt's order to cancel JPSC and JSSC examinations

The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's order cancelling 22 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC),

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
Jharkhand High Court stays Soren govt's order to cancel JPSC and JSSC examinations

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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