The Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's order cancelling 22 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), delivering a setback to the government just days after it moved to scrap the exams amid a monthlong student agitation over alleged paper leaks and irregularities.
The cancellation order was issued by the state government following a cabinet meeting on Monday and a set of notifications issued late Tuesday night, acting on findings from Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes into alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations.
In all, 22 examinations were scrapped outright, with a further 23 placed under investigation or held pending inquiry a decision the government presented as a response to sustained protests by job aspirants at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
The affected examinations span a wide range of posts, including the JPSC 11th–13th Combined Civil Services Examination, the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, and recruitment tests for civil judges, deputy collectors, food safety officers, drug inspectors, assistant professors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, forest range officers and additional public prosecutors, among others.
The blanket cancellation, however, triggered an immediate backlash from candidates who had already cleared these exams — many of whom had joined government service and now faced the prospect of losing their jobs.
At least four petitions were filed in the High Court challenging the government's decision, brought by successful candidates including Avadhesh Kumar, Deepmala, Sonam Kumari and Saurabh Singh, among others, from the JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination, JSSC-CGL and the Food Safety Officer examination.
The petitioners' central argument was that the government cancelled the examinations and the appointments that followed unilaterally, without giving affected candidates an opportunity to be heard.
A large number of them had already joined government service based on their selection, and argued that the cancellation order directly jeopardised employment they had secured through a lawful, court-monitored process.
In the JSSC-CGL matter specifically, some petitioners pointed out that the exam results had originally been declared in compliance with earlier High Court orders, and questioned the legality of the government now unilaterally overturning results that the same court had at one point cleared for release.
Speaking to reporters outside Project Bhawan, protesting JSSC-CGL candidates called the government's move a "total arbitrary decree," arguing that they had not obtained their jobs "as charity" but through a process backed by the court, and that due process demanded an inquiry establishing individual wrongdoing before any appointment was revoked.
Hearing the batch of petitions, the High Court granted an interim stay on the government's cancellation order, offering relief — at least for now — to candidates whose results and appointments had been thrown into uncertainty.
The stay effectively pauses the government's notification while the matter is examined further, though it does not finally settle the broader dispute over how the alleged irregularities uncovered by the CID and SIT investigations should be dealt with.
The ruling complicates an already tangled situation in Jharkhand, where a month of student protests over alleged paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC examinations had only recently eased after the government agreed to cancel disputed exams and order a wider probe.
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