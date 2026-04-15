JPSC prelims admit card 2026 released: Check how to download Jharkhand Civil Services hall ticket at jpsc.gov.in
JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 has been released on the official website jpsc.gov.in for the Civil Services examination. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth for the exam scheduled on April 19, 2026.
- The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card.
- Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket.
- This exam will be conducted to recruit more than 450 posts, including Deputy Collector, SP, and Lecturer in the Jharkhand government.
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The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025–26. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website jpsc.gov.in. This exam will be conducted to recruit more than 450 posts, including Deputy Collector, SP, and Lecturer in the Jharkhand government.
JPSC Prelims Exam Date 2026
The JPSC Prelims examination will be held on April 19, 2026 in offline mode. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.
Where to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download their admit card only from the official website:
jpsc.gov.in
How to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
Click on the “JPSC 2026 Admit Card Download” link
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on Login
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout
Details Mentioned on JPSC Admit Card 2026
The admit card will include important details such as:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
Registration number
Father’s name
Photograph and signature
Exam centre details
Exam date and time
Gender
Examination name
The release of the JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 is an important update for all candidates preparing for the Jharkhand Civil Services exam. Candidates should download their hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on it. Make sure to carry the printed admit card to the examination centre on April 19, 2026, to avoid any issues on exam day.
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