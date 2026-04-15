Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037615https://zeenews.india.com/education/jpsc-prelims-admit-card-2026-released-check-how-to-download-jharkhand-civil-services-hall-ticket-at-jpsc-gov-in-3037615.html
NewsEducationJPSC prelims admit card 2026 released: Check how to download Jharkhand Civil Services hall ticket at jpsc.gov.in
JPSC ADMIT CARD 2026

JPSC prelims admit card 2026 released: Check how to download Jharkhand Civil Services hall ticket at jpsc.gov.in

JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 has been released on the official website jpsc.gov.in for the Civil Services examination. Candidates can download their hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth for the exam scheduled on April 19, 2026.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card.
  • Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket.
  • This exam will be conducted to recruit more than 450 posts, including Deputy Collector, SP, and Lecturer in the Jharkhand government.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JPSC prelims admit card 2026 released: Check how to download Jharkhand Civil Services hall ticket at jpsc.gov.inJPSC admit card 2026

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025–26. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website jpsc.gov.in. This exam will be conducted to recruit more than 450 posts, including Deputy Collector, SP, and Lecturer in the Jharkhand government.

JPSC Prelims Exam Date 2026

The JPSC Prelims examination will be held on April 19, 2026 in offline mode. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their admit card only from the official website:

jpsc.gov.in

How to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in

Click on the “JPSC 2026 Admit Card Download” link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on Login

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

Details Mentioned on JPSC Admit Card 2026

The admit card will include important details such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Father’s name

Photograph and signature

Exam centre details

Exam date and time

Gender

Examination name

The release of the JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 is an important update for all candidates preparing for the Jharkhand Civil Services exam. Candidates should download their hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on it. Make sure to carry the printed admit card to the examination centre on April 19, 2026, to avoid any issues on exam day.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pat Cummins
Good news for SRH ! Pat Cummins likely to rejoin squad ahead of CSK clash
Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Delhi-Dehradun Eway: Property prices to increase by 15–25%; Should you invest?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on brink of history, likely to break Tendulkar's record
assault case
Delhi LG praises swift police action in army officer assault case
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir's Tulip garden sees massive 3.5 lakh footfall in 2026
women reservation
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy says 33% women's reservation will transform politics
 Pakistan
Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters denied meeting at Adiala jail
mobility
World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why Trump called PM Modi before striking a deal with Iran
United States
The Hormuzian Claw: The new superweapon born out of US–Iran conflict