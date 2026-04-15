JPSC prelims admit card 2026 released: Check how to download Jharkhand Civil Services hall ticket at jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025–26. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website jpsc.gov.in. This exam will be conducted to recruit more than 450 posts, including Deputy Collector, SP, and Lecturer in the Jharkhand government.

JPSC Prelims Exam Date 2026

The JPSC Prelims examination will be held on April 19, 2026 in offline mode. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre, as entry will not be allowed without it.

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Where to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their admit card only from the official website:

jpsc.gov.in

How to Download JPSC Admit Card 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in

Click on the “JPSC 2026 Admit Card Download” link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on Login

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

Details Mentioned on JPSC Admit Card 2026

The admit card will include important details such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Father’s name

Photograph and signature

Exam centre details

Exam date and time

Gender

Examination name

The release of the JPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 is an important update for all candidates preparing for the Jharkhand Civil Services exam. Candidates should download their hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully check all details mentioned on it. Make sure to carry the printed admit card to the examination centre on April 19, 2026, to avoid any issues on exam day.