JSSC CGL Result 2024 Released At jssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here, List Of Document Required

JSSC CGL Result 2024: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, jssc.nic.in, by logging in with their credentials. The examination aimed to fill 2,025 vacancies. A total of 2,231 candidates have qualified for the next stage, which involves the document verification process. This will take place from December 16 to 20, 2024, in two shifts daily: the first shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

According to the official notification, candidates are advised to arrive at the document verification venue at least one hour before the scheduled start of the process. The certificates of the shortlisted candidates will be verified at the Commission Office, Kalinagar, Tea Garden, Namkom, Ranchi. Candidates who are unable to attend the document verification on the specified dates can complete the process on December 26 or 27. However, they must provide a valid reason for their absence to the Commission.

JSSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: jssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Notice Regarding Document Verification Programme under JGGLCCE-2023.'

The PDF will open on your screen.

Review the details and download the document.

Save a copy for future use.

JSSC CGL Result 2024: Documents required

Candidates are required to bring the original documents corresponding to the details provided in their online application, along with a self-attested photocopy of each and two recent passport-sized color photographs.

Original exam admit card

Educational qualification certificates

Certificates for reservation and locality

Caste, income, and property certificates

Sports quota reservation certificate (if applicable)

Disability reservation certificate (if applicable)

Ex-serviceman certificate (if applicable)

Latest Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if applicable)

The commission re-evaluated the candidates' applications and made further revisions. According to the commission, except for the Nagpuri subject questions, the revised final answer key released on December 3 for all other subjects will remain unchanged.