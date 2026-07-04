/July school holidays 2026: Will schools remain open or closed? Check full state-wise details here

In July 2026, many states across India updated their school holiday schedules due to extreme weather conditions and important festivals. While some regions are facing intense heatwaves, others are experiencing heavy rainfall due to the monsoon. To ensure students' safety, authorities have announced school closures, vacations, and changes to school timings.
Different states have made decisions based on local weather conditions:-
Jammu and Kashmir: Schools in the Kashmir Valley, up to the higher secondary level, will remain closed from July 6 to July 19. The reason is a heatwave, which isn't something the Valley typically has to contend with.
Maharashtra: Palghar and Raigad districts shut schools on July 2 due to heavy rainfall. Staff, however, were still required to report for official work.
West Bengal: Schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed on July 6 to observe the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee.
Here are some key dates when schools may remain closed:
July 5, 12, 19, 26: Sundays, all states
July 16: Rath Yatra, observed in Odisha, West Bengal, Manipur, and other regions
July 16: Harela in Uttarakhand, subject to official notification
July 29: Guru Purnima, applicable across many states including UP, Bihar, Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra
July 31: Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day in Punjab
In some regions, school timings have been changed instead of declaring holidays:-
Noida: Classes 1 to 8 are now on morning-only schedules to keep kids out of the afternoon heat.
Odisha: July 16 closures for Rath Yatra may vary by district, depending on what the local administration decides.
Students and parents should regularly check updates from their state education departments and local authorities. More changes in holidays or school timings may be announced depending on weather conditions.
The July School Holidays 2026 schedule shows how authorities are taking steps to protect students from extreme weather and ensure smooth functioning during festivals. Everyone needs to stay updated with official announcements to avoid confusion and stay safe.
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