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July school holidays 2026: Will schools remain open or closed? Check full state-wise details here

July School Holidays 2026 have been updated across several states due to heatwaves, heavy rainfall, and important festivals, leading to school closures and revised timings. Authorities have advised students and parents to stay updated with official announcements as more changes may occur based on weather conditions.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
July school holidays 2026: Will schools remain open or closed? Check full state-wise details here
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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