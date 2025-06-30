Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: KSEAB Supply Result To Be Out Soon At kaaresults.nic.in- Steps to Check Here

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 3 results soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. kaaresults.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their credentials to access their result. According to the official schedule, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. This exam serves as a third and final opportunity within the same academic year for students who either did not clear the second (supplementary) exam or wish to improve their performance by attempting the exam once more.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- kaaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your result for future reference.

KSEAB released the results for the PUC 2 Exam 1 in April. This year, the overall pass percentage is 73.45 per cent. Among the different streams, Science recorded the highest success rate at 82.54 per cent, followed by Commerce at 76.07 per cent, while the Arts stream saw a pass percentage of 53.29 per cent. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.