Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam 2026 Dates Out? Here’s The Official Timetable, Centers, Rules, And Key Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams 2026. Students appearing for the 2nd PUC exams this year can expect their practical exams to begin from January 27, 2026, and continue until February 2, 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exam dates, timetable, and guidelines:-

Karnataka 2nd PUC Practical Exam Dates 2026

The 2nd PUC practical exams 2026 will be conducted over a period of one week, starting January 27, 2026, and concluding on February 2, 2026. The KSEAB has officially released a circular confirming these dates for all science streams.

Students can download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam timetable 2026 from the board’s official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, students will receive a detailed practical exam schedule directly from their schools, including information about exam centers and timings for each subject.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Main Exams 2026

Following the completion of the practical exams, the Karnataka 2nd PUC main examinations 2026 are scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 17, 2026. These exams will be conducted under strict supervision to ensure fairness and transparency.

Guidelines for Conducting Practical Exams

To organise the 2nd PUC practical exams effectively, the KSEAB has outlined strict procedural guidelines:

District Practical Examination Committee

A committee will be formed in each district to oversee practical exams.

The committee will include one Principal of the respective science subject as coordinator.

A maximum of two senior science lecturers will be appointed as members for each practical subject.

Exam Scheduling and Coordination

The district committee is responsible for preparing a schedule for all practical exam centers in the district.

Internal and external examiners will be appointed transparently to maintain impartiality.

Strict Supervision Measures

KSEAB has emphasised that strict measures will be in place during the practical exams to prevent any form of malpractice.

All guidelines will be strictly followed to ensure that students can perform their practical exams smoothly and fairly.

How Students Can Prepare

Check Timetable: Students should download the official practical exam timetable and confirm the schedule with their respective schools.

Know Your Exam Center: Be aware of the assigned practical exam center and timings to avoid last-minute confusion.

Revision and Practice: Practical exams focus on experiments, observations, and reporting, so students should practice experiments in advance.

Follow Guidelines: Strictly adhere to instructions provided by the exam committee for smooth conduct.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams 2026 are an essential part of the evaluation process. Starting January 27, 2026, students must be prepared, punctual, and follow the rules to ensure a smooth examination experience. With proper preparation and awareness of the timetable, centers, and committee guidelines, students can complete their practical exams successfully and move on to the main examinations beginning February 28, 2026.