Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Class 12th Board Results To Be Declared Tomorrow On karresults.nic.in, Check Time & More Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date: The Department of Pre-University Education will declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 tomorrow. According to the official schedule released by the department, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results will be announced on April 21, 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Date and Time

According to the official schedule released by the PUE department, the Karnataka 12th Board Result will be declared on April 21, 2023 and the scorecards will be available for students 10 am onwards.

Once released, the candidates will be able to check and donwload their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 from the official website- pue.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in follwoing the siple steps given below.

Steps To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "2nd PUC Result 2023"

Step 3: Entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on submit and your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download 2nd PUC result and take printout for future reference

Karnataka PUC 2nd Exams 2023 were held from March 9, 2023, to March 29, 2023. This year, more than 7 lakh students have registered

To clear the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate Examination, candidates must obtain a minimum of 25 percent marks in all subjects and 11 marks in practical exam whereas for Maths paper, students are required to obtain minimum 35 percent marks.