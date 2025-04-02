Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: KSEAB Class 12th Results To Be OUT Soon At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not yet released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025. Once announced, the Class 12 results will be available on the board's official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the Karnataka results portal at karresults.nic.in.

The PUC 2 or Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025, in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exams began with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with the Hindi paper. The Karnataka PUC 2 answer key was published on March 21, 2025. KSEAB released model answers for 35 subjects on its official website.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams follow a three-section format: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3. This system allows students to attempt the exam three times and retain their highest score.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Go to the official Karnataka results website at karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025.

A new page will appear where students need to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button to view the result.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Past trends

In 2024, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 10. Out of 6,98,378 eligible candidates, 6,81,079 students appeared for the exam, and 5,52,690 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.15%. In 2023, the Karnataka Class 12 results were announced on April 21. Out of 7,27,923 enrolled students, 7,25,821 were eligible, and 7,02,067 appeared for the exam. A total of 5,24,209 students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

KSEAB will also announce the schedule for the 2nd PUC Exam 2 and Exam 3, giving students the opportunity to take additional exams and select their best scores from multiple attempts.