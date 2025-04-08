Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: KSEAB Class 12th Results To Be Today At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

Karnataka Class 12th Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the PUC 2 results today, April 8. The announcement will be made at 12.30 pm during a press conference attended by the state’s Minister for School Education and Literacy. The result link will be available at 1.30 pm on karresults.nic.in. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams follow a three-section format: Exam 1, Exam 2, and Exam 3. This system allows students to attempt the exam three times and retain their highest score.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Here’s how to check

Go to the official Karnataka results website at karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025.

A new page will appear where students need to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button to view the result.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a copy for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Past trends

In 2024, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 10. Out of 6,98,378 eligible candidates, 6,81,079 students appeared for the exam, and 5,52,690 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.15%. In 2023, the Karnataka Class 12 results were announced on April 21. Out of 7,27,923 enrolled students, 7,25,821 were eligible, and 7,02,067 appeared for the exam. A total of 5,24,209 students passed, with an overall pass percentage of 74.67%.

KSEAB will also announce the schedule for the 2nd PUC Exam 2 and Exam 3, giving students the opportunity to take additional exams and select their best scores from multiple attempts.