Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the PUC 2 results today, April 8. The announcement will be made at 12:30 pm during a press conference led by the state’s Minister for School Education and Literacy. Students must enter their roll codes and roll numbers, as given on the PUC 2025 admit cards, to view their results on the official website. If the site is down due to heavy traffic, they can use other ways to check their scorecards.

If karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in are not working, students can get their scorecards by sending a text message from their mobile phones. Here’s how to check:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type ‘KAR12’ followed by a space and your registration number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result via SMS.

Another option is for students to visit their schools before the results are announced and request the school authorities to help them check their online scorecards.

Students need to score at least 33 percent marks to pass the exam. If they fall slightly short, they may still be promoted through grace marks, which are limited to a maximum of 5 percent. Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for exam two and exam three. They will have two more chances to appear for the PUC II exam. Any student who fails in all subjects will have to repeat the academic year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, 81.15 percent of students passed the exams. In 2023, the pass percentage was 74.67. In 2022, out of 6,83,563 students who appeared, 4,22,966 cleared the exam.