Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Date and Time announced, check details here
Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time 2026: KSEAB has announced the 2nd PUC result date and time on its official website. Studenst will be able to check the results online as well as on digi locker, once it is made available.
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Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the 2nd PUC Result 2026 date and time. As per the notification, results will be declared on April 9, 2026, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores online once the results are released.
Where to Check 2nd PUC Result 2026
Students will be able to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results through the digital platform DigiLocker. The link to check and download the marks memo will be activated at 3 PM on April 9.
To access the result, students must log in using their registered credentials such as Aadhaar-linked mobile number or registered account details.
Login details required to check 2nd PUC results 2026
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Captcha code
How to check 2nd PUC Marks Memo
Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps:
- Visit the DigiLocker platform
- Log in using valid credentials
- Navigate to the “Education” section
- Select Karnataka II PUC Result 2026
- Download and save the digital marks memo
Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.
Details Mentioned in the Result
The II PUC marks memo will include important details such as:
- Student’s name and registration number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks and percentage
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the marks memo after downloading it.
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