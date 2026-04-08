Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Date and Time announced, check details here

Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and time 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the 2nd PUC Result 2026 date and time. As per the notification, results will be declared on April 9, 2026, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores online once the results are released.

Where to Check 2nd PUC Result 2026

Students will be able to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results through the digital platform DigiLocker. The link to check and download the marks memo will be activated at 3 PM on April 9.

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To access the result, students must log in using their registered credentials such as Aadhaar-linked mobile number or registered account details.

Login details required to check 2nd PUC results 2026

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Captcha code

How to check 2nd PUC Marks Memo

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps:

Visit the DigiLocker platform

Log in using valid credentials

Navigate to the “Education” section

Select Karnataka II PUC Result 2026

Download and save the digital marks memo

Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Details Mentioned in the Result

The II PUC marks memo will include important details such as:

Student’s name and registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the marks memo after downloading it.