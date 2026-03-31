Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 expected soon: Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026: The Karnataka 2nd (PUC) Result 2026 is awaited by students across the state, with results expected to be declared soon in April 2026 by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The PUC Exam 2 result date announcement will bring relief to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 12‑level board examinations earlier this year.

More than 6 lakh students are awaiting the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026. The board conducted Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 2026 on February 28, 2026 till March 17, 2026. Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 result 2025 was out on April 8, 2025 at 12.30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 Date

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As per media reports and past trends, it is expected that the 2nd PUC results 2026 for exam 1 will be announced in April 2026. However, no official confirmation has been made by the board. Students are advised to stay updated on official notifications from KSEAB as the result date approaches.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 Online

Once declared, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be available online. Students can check and download their scorecards from the official result portals, including:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

These websites will host the result links when the results are published.

How to Download Your 2nd PUC result

Students can follow these steps after the result is released:

Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link for “Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026”

Enter your PUC registration number/roll number and other required details

Submit the information

View and download your scorecard

Save or print the marksheet for future reference

Downloading the scorecard early can help students make timely decisions about further education or competitive exams once their results are out.

What is the passing marks for 2nd PUC exam 2026?

Students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who are not satisfied with their scores will be able to apply for revaluation or rechecking of scores. The Karnataka board will release the detailed sched...



Details in the Scorecard

The online marksheet will display key academic details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject‑wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all details once their results are accessed.

After the online scorecard is released, the board will issue original mark sheets and certificates through the respective colleges at a later stage. Those students who are not satisfied with their marks may explore options such as revaluation or re‑verification of answer sheets once the board announces procedures.

Candidates who fail to secure passing marks in one or more subjects may be eligible for supplementary or improvement exams, with schedules to be announced after the main result.