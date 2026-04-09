Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to download scorecard online, via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methods
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced soon. Students can check and download their mark sheets online via SMS, DigiLocker, or mobile apps.
- The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced soon.
- Students can check their results through multiple platforms.
- To make it easier, the board offers options like official websites, DigiLocker, SMS, and mobile apps.
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The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced soon, and students can check their results through multiple platforms. To make it easier, the board has provided options such as official websites, DigiLocker, SMS, and mobile apps, allowing students to access their marks without any trouble.
Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
Official websites: karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in
DigiLocker
KarnatakaOne mobile app
How to Download the Scorecard Online
Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:
Visit the official website: karresults. nic.in
Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link
Enter your registration number and required details
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Download the Marksheet from DigiLocker
Students can also get their digital marksheet from DigiLocker:
Visit digilocker.gov.in
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Download your marks card after the result is declared
Check Result via SMS and WhatsApp
Students will also receive their results on their registered mobile numbers through SMS or WhatsApp.
This option is helpful if the website is slow or not working due to heavy traffic.
Important Tips for Students
Keep your registration number ready
Use official platforms only
Download and save your marksheet
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 can be easily accessed through multiple platforms, making it convenient for students. Whether online, through DigiLocker, or via SMS, students have several options to check their results quickly and without stress.
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