Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to download scorecard online, via SMS, DigiLocker, and other methods

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced soon, and students can check their results through multiple platforms. To make it easier, the board has provided options such as official websites, DigiLocker, SMS, and mobile apps, allowing students to access their marks without any trouble.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official websites: karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

DigiLocker

KarnatakaOne mobile app

How to Download the Scorecard Online

Follow these simple steps to check and download your result:

Visit the official website: karresults. nic.in

Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link

Enter your registration number and required details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Download the Marksheet from DigiLocker

Students can also get their digital marksheet from DigiLocker:

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Download your marks card after the result is declared

Check Result via SMS and WhatsApp

Students will also receive their results on their registered mobile numbers through SMS or WhatsApp.

This option is helpful if the website is slow or not working due to heavy traffic.

Important Tips for Students

Keep your registration number ready

Use official platforms only

Download and save your marksheet

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 can be easily accessed through multiple platforms, making it convenient for students. Whether online, through DigiLocker, or via SMS, students have several options to check their results quickly and without stress.