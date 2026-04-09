Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Is KSEAB announcing results today at 3 PM? Check how to download scorecard at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep an eye on the official websites to check their results as soon as they are released.

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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time

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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has confirmed that the 2nd PUC results will be declared on April 9 at 3 PM.

The announcement was delayed earlier due to the election code of conduct, but now the board has officially confirmed the date and time.

Number of Students Appeared

This year, more than 7 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams:

Science: 2.92 lakh students

Commerce: 2.11 lakh students

Arts: 1.42 lakh students

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

Official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

DigiLocker

KarnatakaOne mobile app

How to download the Scorecard

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)

Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link

Enter your registration number and details

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Result available on DigiLocker

For the first time, students can also download their digital marksheet from DigiLocker.

Visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Download your marks card after 3 PM

Results via SMS and WhatsApp

Students will also receive their results directly on their registered mobile numbers via SMS or WhatsApp.

This will help students access their results easily even if the website is slow.

Important Note for Students

Keep your registration number ready

Check results only on official platforms

Download and save your marksheet for future use

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be released today at 3 PM, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students. With multiple options like websites, DigiLocker, and SMS, students can easily access their results. Make sure to check your scorecard on time and keep a copy for future reference.