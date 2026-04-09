Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Is KSEAB announcing results today at 3 PM? Check how to download scorecard at karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 is expected to be announced today at 3 PM by KSEAB. Students can check and download their scorecards online using their registration number.
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM.
- Students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep an eye on the official websites.
- With multiple options like websites, DigiLocker, and SMS, students can easily access their results.
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Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be announced today at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the exams are advised to keep an eye on the official websites to check their results as soon as they are released.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has confirmed that the 2nd PUC results will be declared on April 9 at 3 PM.
The announcement was delayed earlier due to the election code of conduct, but now the board has officially confirmed the date and time.
Number of Students Appeared
This year, more than 7 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams:
Science: 2.92 lakh students
Commerce: 2.11 lakh students
Arts: 1.42 lakh students
Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
Official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in
DigiLocker
KarnatakaOne mobile app
How to download the Scorecard
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website (karresults.nic.in)
Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link
Enter your registration number and details
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Result available on DigiLocker
For the first time, students can also download their digital marksheet from DigiLocker.
Visit digilocker.gov.in
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Download your marks card after 3 PM
Results via SMS and WhatsApp
Students will also receive their results directly on their registered mobile numbers via SMS or WhatsApp.
This will help students access their results easily even if the website is slow.
Important Note for Students
Keep your registration number ready
Check results only on official platforms
Download and save your marksheet for future use
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be released today at 3 PM, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students. With multiple options like websites, DigiLocker, and SMS, students can easily access their results. Make sure to check your scorecard on time and keep a copy for future reference.
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