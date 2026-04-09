Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been announced by KSEAB. Students can now check and download their scorecards online using their registration number.
- The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been officially declared.
- Those who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through official platforms.
- Make sure to download your marksheet and keep it safe for college admissions or other official purposes.
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The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been officially declared, bringing relief and excitement to students across the state. Those who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through official platforms.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the 2nd PUC results for this year.
Where to Check the Result
Students can access their results on the following platforms:
Official websites: karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in
DigiLocker
KarnatakaOne mobile app
How to Check Your Scorecard
Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in
Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” li nk
Enter your registration number and other required details
Click Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Digital Marksheets on DigiLocker
For the first time, students can download their digital marksheets via DigiLocker:
Go to digilocker.gov.in
Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Download your marksheet after 3 PM
Results via SMS and WhatsApp
Students will also receive their results directly on their registered mobile numbers via SMS or WhatsApp, making it easier to check results even if the website is slow.
Important Notes for Students
Keep your registration number ready
Check results only on official platforms
Download and save your marksheet for future reference
The release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 marks an important milestone for students. Make sure to download your marksheet and keep it safe for college admissions or other official purposes. Checking results through official websites, DigiLocker, or SMS ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience.
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