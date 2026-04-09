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NewsEducationKarnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from karresults.nic.in
KARNATAKA 2ND PUC RESULT 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been announced by KSEAB. Students can now check and download their scorecards online using their registration number.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been officially declared.
  • Those who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through official platforms.
  • Make sure to download your marksheet and keep it safe for college admissions or other official purposes.
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Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 OUT: Here's how to download your scorecard from karresults.nic.inKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been officially declared, bringing relief and excitement to students across the state. Those who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through official platforms.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the 2nd PUC results for this year.

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Where to Check the Result

Students can access their results on the following platforms:

Official websites: karresults. nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

DigiLocker

KarnatakaOne mobile app

How to Check Your Scorecard

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” li nk

Enter your registration number and other required details

Click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Digital Marksheets on DigiLocker

For the first time, students can download their digital marksheets via DigiLocker:

Go to digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Download your marksheet after 3 PM

Results via SMS and WhatsApp

Students will also receive their results directly on their registered mobile numbers via SMS or WhatsApp, making it easier to check results even if the website is slow.

Important Notes for Students

Keep your registration number ready

Check results only on official platforms

Download and save your marksheet for future reference

The release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 marks an important milestone for students. Make sure to download your marksheet and keep it safe for college admissions or other official purposes. Checking results through official websites, DigiLocker, or SMS ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience.

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Samta Pahuja

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