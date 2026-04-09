Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: Passing marks reduced to 30% – Check new criteria and full details

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 brings an important update for students this year. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the minimum passing marks, making it slightly easier for students to clear the exams. This decision is expected to benefit many students and improve overall results.

Passing Marks Reduced This Year

As per the official update, the minimum passing marks have been reduced from 35% to 30%.

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Students now need at least 30 marks in each subject

This includes both theory and internal assessments

Overall, students must score 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass

Result Date and Where to Check

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 is scheduled to be released on April 9.

Students can check their results on:

Official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Result portal: karresults.nic.in

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Students will need their login details to access their scorecards.

Why Were Passing Marks Reduced?

This decision has been taken after concerns about the state’s education performance. According to national data, Karnataka ranked 15th in India in terms of higher education enrolment.

Compared to other states:

Tamil Nadu had a higher enrolment rate

Puducherry performed even better

Reducing passing marks is expected to help more students succeed and continue their education.

Last Year’s Performance Overview

Looking at last year’s results:

Overall pass percentage was 73.45%

Around 6.37 lakh students appeared for the exam

Performance comparison:

Girls performed better with 77.8% pass rate

Boys had 68.2% pass rate

Area-wise performance:

Urban students: 74.55% pass rate

Rural students: 69.33% pass rate

There were also concerns as 123 colleges recorded zero pass percentage, highlighting gaps in education quality and support.

The reduction in passing marks for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 is a significant step aimed at easing academic pressure on students. It is expected to improve pass percentages and give more students a chance to move forward in their education. Students are advised to check their results on official platforms and plan their next steps accordingly.