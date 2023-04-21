Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Declared On karresults.nic.in, Manglore Girl Tops Exam With Perfect 600, Check Toppers' List

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared: The Department of Pre-University Education today declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. Students who appeared for the the Karnataka II PUC exam 2023 can now check and download their 12th board results from the official website- karresults.nic.in.

Along with the results, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has also announced the names of the toppers of the Karnataka 12th Board Results of Science, Commerce and Arts streams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Toppers

According to the official announcement, Commerce stream student Ananya has topped the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam with perfect 600 out 600 score. From Science S M Koushik and Surabhi S shared the top spot with 596 marks each. Tabassum Shaik topped KSEAB Class 12 Result from Arts stream with 593 marks out of 600.

Nearly 7.27 lakhs students appeared for 2023 Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12th exam of which 3,63,698 candidates were boys and 3,62,497 candidates were girls.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Girls Out Shine Boys

Of the total girl appeared in the Karnataka 12th Board 2023, 80.25 per cent passed the exams while the passing percentage of boys stood at 69.05 per cent.

Steps To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "2nd PUC Result 2023"

Step 3: Entre your credentials like registration number, subject stream

Step 4: Click on submit and your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download 2nd PUC result and take printout for future reference