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Karnataka bandh (August 13) : Will schools remain closed amid Cauvery bandh

The bandh, backed by more than 2,000 pro-Kannada organisations, comes in protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA)

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Karnataka bandh (August 13) : Will schools remain closed amid Cauvery bandh
Image Credit: ai image

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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