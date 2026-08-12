/Karnataka bandh (August 13) : Will schools remain closed amid Cauvery bandh

Karnataka is set to witness a statewide bandh on Thursday, August 13, over the Cauvery water dispute, but schools across the state are likely to stay open after the Karnataka Associated Managements of Schools (KAMS) withdrew its earlier call for closures.
The bandh, backed by more than 2,000 pro-Kannada organisations, comes in protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) latest directive asking Karnataka to release river water to Tamil Nadu.
The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) recently directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. The decision has reignited one of India's longest-running interstate disputes, with Kannada organisations calling it unfair to Karnataka's farmers and drinking water needs.
Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj gave the bandh call, with the protest also drawing in related grievances over the Mekedatu project, the Mahadayi river dispute, and the Kalasa-Banduri project.
The bandh follows an earlier protest at the Attibele border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where activists blocked traffic in both directions, disrupting interstate bus services.
KAMS has withdrawn its earlier advisory calling for schools to shut on August 13, and has instead asked member institutions to continue regular academic activity.
The association cited concerns over loss of academic days, particularly for aided schools already grappling with teacher shortages and extended SIR-related administrative work. KAMS said it will still extend "moral and peaceful support" to the bandh, without disrupting classes.
Individual schools retain discretion: KAMS has advised institutions to assess local safety conditions and declare a holiday if circumstances demand it.
Rather than a shutdown, KAMS has suggested schools, particularly for Classes 5 to 12, use the day as an educational opportunity to discuss:
KAMS secretary D. Shashi Kumar said students could also be encouraged to express their views constructively, such as writing letters to the Supreme Court or the tribunal, seeking a fair and rainfall-based distribution of Cauvery water.
Parents and students have been advised to follow announcements from their specific schools rather than assume a blanket closure across the state.
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