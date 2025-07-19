Karnataka Board Result 2025: 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result To Be Released Soon At karresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka Board Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the results for the 2nd PUC (Class 12) Exam 3 for the year 2025 shortly. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results will also be accessible on pue.karnataka.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. In case of internet issues or website delays, students can retrieve their scores through SMS or DigiLocker.

Students must score at least 33% marks in order to pass the Karnataka PUC II Exam 3. Those who score slightly below this threshold may receive grace marks, with teachers allowed to grant up to 5%. The examination was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025.

Karnataka Board Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official KSEAB result portal at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2: Girls outshined boys

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 was held from April 24 to May 8, 2025, across 332 centres in the state. A total of 1,94,077 students appeared for the exam, out of which 60,692 passed. Additionally, 71,964 students took the exam again to improve their scores, and 41,719 of them were successful. The results were declared on May 16.

In terms of pass percentage, girls performed slightly better with a success rate of 36.38%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 34.34%. Among the streams, commerce saw a pass percentage of 35.74%, science had 35.14%, and the arts stream had the lowest at 25.38%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1: Pass percentage

In Exam 1, the overall pass percentage stood at 73.45%. In the Arts stream, 1,53,043 students appeared for the exam, and 81,553 of them passed, resulting in a pass rate of 53.29%. The Commerce stream saw 2,03,429 candidates take the exam, with 1,55,425 clearing it, giving a pass percentage of 76.07%.

The Science stream recorded the highest performance, with 2,80,933 students appearing and 2,31,461 passing, leading to an impressive pass rate of 82.45%.