/Karnataka government declared holiday tomorrow? Rain fury continues, authorities order school closure in these districts; details here

Karnataka school holiday tomorrow: Continuous rainfall across parts of Karnataka has prompted authorities to declare a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres in the Malnad region, as a precautionary step to safeguard students. The move comes amid incessant rain, strong winds, and waterlogging that continue to disrupt daily life in several districts.
Hosanagar Tahsildar Bharat Raj has ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, and Pre-University colleges in the taluk due to persistent rain.
The administration said the step was taken purely as a precaution, given the adverse weather, to protect both students and staff from any risk. Institutions have been asked to make up for the lost day by holding classes on a future holiday.
A similar order has been issued in Sagar taluk, where Anganwadi centres, primary schools, and high schools remain shut owing to the ongoing rain and cold conditions.
The holiday was announced by the Block Education Officer on the Tahsildar's instructions, with officials reiterating that student safety remained the priority behind the decision. As with Hosanagar, the missed academic day is to be compensated for later.
The heavy rain has also taken a toll on private property in the area. In S.N. Nagar, Sagar, the roof of an autorickshaw driver's house gave way under the downpour. While no one was injured, the family spent an anxious night worrying about further damage and the possibility of an electrical hazard.
They have since appealed to the government for help, asking for their land records to be issued quickly so their home can be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The family has also accused local municipal authorities of negligence and called for immediate action.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall will persist over parts of Karnataka, especially in the Malnad and coastal belts.
Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, steer clear of unnecessary travel during heavy spells, and keep track of official weather updates.
Parents and students have also been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and district administrations for any further updates on closures.
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