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Karnataka government declared holiday tomorrow? Rain fury continues, authorities order school closure in these districts; details here

Karnataka school holiday tomorrow: Amid severe rainfall, several districts have announced the closure of schools; therefore, parents and students have also been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and district administrations for any further updates on closures.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Karnataka government declared holiday tomorrow? Rain fury continues, authorities order school closure in these districts; details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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