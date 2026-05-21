Karnataka II PUC exam 2 result 2026: 46% students clear supplementary exam, science stream tops again

Karnataka 2nd PUC result out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 Result 2026, with nearly 46% of students clearing the supplementary and improvement examination this year.

Also Read: ICSI CSEET June 2026 admit card released at icsi.edu

The Science stream once again emerged as the best-performing stream, recording the highest success rate among all categories.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Exam 2 results have further boosted Karnataka’s consolidated overall II PUC pass percentage to 92.25%, marking a notable improvement of around 7 percentage points compared to last year.

Science stream continues to dominate

Science students maintained their lead in Karnataka’s Class 12 board examinations. Earlier in the main II PUC Exam 1 results, the Science stream had achieved a pass percentage of 91.69%, ahead of Commerce at 88.04% and Arts at 72.86%.

Education officials said the Exam 2 system has helped thousands of students improve their marks and secure better academic outcomes for college admissions and entrance examinations.

Significant rise in overall pass percentage

In the Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 results announced in April 2026, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.48%, a sharp jump from 73.45% in 2025. Over 5.46 lakh students had cleared the examination out of more than 6.32 lakh candidates who appeared.

Officials believe the revised examination structure, which allows multiple attempts and considers the best score, has contributed to the improvement in results statewide.

Also Read: Not India, not Bhutan: This country has more women than men and the reason may surprise you

Where to check KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026?

Students who appeared for the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2 can access their marksheets through:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

KarnatakaOne mobile app

Candidates need their registration number and stream details to download the scorecard.

Karnataka’s revised board examination model allows students to appear for supplementary and improvement exams without losing an academic year. Students can also use the highest marks obtained across attempts for admissions and competitive examinations.