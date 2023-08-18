Karnataka KCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link And Other Details Here

KCET Seat Allotment 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has declared the KCET 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the KCET counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka Examination Authority published the first round seat allotment results for engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, and b-pharmacy programs on its website, kea.kar.nic.in. Students who are satisfied with the allotted college and course will have to pay the fees to accept the allocation. They will have to produce the allotment letter while reporting to the college for admission. Such candidates will not be considered for further rounds.

KCET Seat Allotment 2023: Direct Link

KCET Seat Allotment 2023: Steps To Check Here

1. Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

2. On the homepage that appears, click the UGCET admission button.

3. Now, select the KCET Final Seat Allocation Result link.

4. A new login page would be displayed.

5. Enter your CET number to access the KCET counselling system.

6. Review the seat allotment results and save them to your computer.

7. Make a copy for future reference

KCET Counselling 2023: List Of Documents Required

- KCET Application Form printout

- KCET Admit Card printout

- Proof of application fee payment

- Class 10th marksheet

- Class 12th std/2nd PUC marksheet

- Two recent passport size photographs

- Study Certificate signed by BEO/DDPI

The KEA assigns seats based on the selections made by students. The simulated seat allotment was given by KEA prior to the final seat assignment for candidates' reference. The final list will be released depending on the revisions made following the simulated seat allotment. When the results are available, candidates must enter their CET number to view them