Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040217https://zeenews.india.com/education/karnataka-kseab-sslc-result-2026-out-at-karresults-nic-in-check-scorecard-here-3040217.html
NewsEducationKarnataka SSLC result declared at karresults.nic.in download marks memo now
KARNATAKA SSLC RESULT 2026

Karnataka SSLC result declared at karresults.nic.in download marks memo now

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the KSEAB class 10th results in a press conference today. Students can check their results via DigiLocker, the official website sing their login details.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karnataka SSLC result declared at karresults.nic.in download marks memo nowKarnataka SSLC Result 2026

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Around 8 lakh students who have appeared for the board examinations can now access their scores online. 

As the KSEAB class 10th results are out, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and keep a printed as well as digital copy for future use. In case of any discrepancies or dissatisfaction with marks, the board is expected to open applications for revaluation and rechecking soon. 

Additionally, students who could not clear the Karnataka SSLC exam will get an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Where to check Karnataka SSLC result 2026

Students can check their KSEAB Class 10th results online at the link given below-

  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  3. sslc.karnataka.gov.in

How to check KSEAB SSLC result online

Follow these simple steps to access your Karnataka SSLC Result 2026:

Visit the official KSEAB result website

Click on the link that says “SSLC Result 2026”

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Also read: How to check SSLC result via DigiLocker?

Steps to check result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker, a secure digital document wallet:

  1. Log in to DigiLocker using your mobile number or Aadhaar
  2. Navigate to the “Education” section
  3. Select Karnataka Board (KSEAB)
  4. Enter your required details
  5. Download your digital marksheet instantly

Students must know that the digital copy is officially valid and can be used for admissions and verification purposes.

Details mentioned on Karnataka SSLC 2026 scorecard

  1. Student’s Name
  2. Registration Number / Roll Number
  3. Date of Birth
  4. School Name
  5. Subject-wise Marks
  6. Internal Assessment Marks
  7. Total Marks Obtained
  8. Grade / Grade Points
  9. Overall Percentage
  10. Result Status (Pass/Fail/Compartment)
  11. Division (Distinction/First Class/Second Class)
  12. Board Name (KSEAB)
  13. Digital Signature / Official Seal
  14. QR Code (for DigiLocker verification)

Students are advised to check all details carefully and report any errors to the school authorities immediately.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal elections 2026
What’s New in Bengal Elections 2026: From AI surveillance to two-phase voting
Delhi to Dehradun
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: UTC slashes bus fares as travel time drops
men jeans
Men’s Jeans That Redefine Everyday Style
Iran Drone Programme
How Iran turned isolation into a global drone power
Mirzapur accident
Tragedy on Mirzapur-Rewa national highway: 6 burned alive in fiery crash
National Investigating Agency
NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K
Applications of passports
Passport Lok Adalat to be held tomorrow: Resolution for pending applications
Technology
Motorola Edge 70 Pro launched in India with 6,500mAh battery; Check price
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun builds Rs 100 crore luxury mansion in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
Omar Abdullah
'We will not allow such attacks to happen again': Omar Abdullah