Karnataka SSLC result declared at karresults.nic.in download marks memo now

Karnataka KSEAB SSLC result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Around 8 lakh students who have appeared for the board examinations can now access their scores online.

As the KSEAB class 10th results are out, students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards and keep a printed as well as digital copy for future use. In case of any discrepancies or dissatisfaction with marks, the board is expected to open applications for revaluation and rechecking soon.

Additionally, students who could not clear the Karnataka SSLC exam will get an opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.

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Where to check Karnataka SSLC result 2026

Students can check their KSEAB Class 10th results online at the link given below-

karresults.nic.in kseab.karnataka.gov.in sslc.karnataka.gov.in

How to check KSEAB SSLC result online

Follow these simple steps to access your Karnataka SSLC Result 2026:

Visit the official KSEAB result website

Click on the link that says “SSLC Result 2026”

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Also read: How to check SSLC result via DigiLocker?

Steps to check result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker, a secure digital document wallet:

Log in to DigiLocker using your mobile number or Aadhaar Navigate to the “Education” section Select Karnataka Board (KSEAB) Enter your required details Download your digital marksheet instantly

Students must know that the digital copy is officially valid and can be used for admissions and verification purposes.

Details mentioned on Karnataka SSLC 2026 scorecard

Student’s Name Registration Number / Roll Number Date of Birth School Name Subject-wise Marks Internal Assessment Marks Total Marks Obtained Grade / Grade Points Overall Percentage Result Status (Pass/Fail/Compartment) Division (Distinction/First Class/Second Class) Board Name (KSEAB) Digital Signature / Official Seal QR Code (for DigiLocker verification)

Students are advised to check all details carefully and report any errors to the school authorities immediately.