Karnataka KSET Registration 2025 Begins At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria Here

Karnataka KSET Registration 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially started the registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply for it through the official website, i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the KSET exam is 18th September, 2025 and last date to pay the fee is 19th September, 2025. The authority has also released the subject-wise syllabus for KSET 2025 on their official website. According to the official schedule, the KEA will release the admit card on 24th October, 2025 and examination will take place on 2nd November, 2025.

Karnataka KSET Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The KSET is a compulsory requirement for candidates aspiring to apply for Assistant Professor roles in Karnataka’s universities and colleges. To be eligible, applicants must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for reserved categories). The test will include two papers: Paper I, which assesses general teaching and research aptitude, and Paper II, which is based on the candidate’s chosen subject.

Karnataka KSET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of Admissions on the homepage, open it and then select the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025.

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details to register yourself.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Review the form and then submit it.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep a saved copy for future use.

Karnataka KSET Registration 2025: Application Fees

The application fee for KSET 2025 is Rs 1000 for candidates from the General category, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB, and other states. Applicants belonging to Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender categories are required to pay Rs 700. The examination fee can be paid online. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.