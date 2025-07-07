Karnataka NEET UG 2025: KEA Starts Roll Number Enrollment Process At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Details Here

KEA NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the roll number enrollment process for the Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling. All the candidates who are interested and eligible must complete their enrollment process by tomorrow, i.e. 8th July, 2025 by 11 AM through the official website, i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA.

The authority has also re-opened the registration window for NEET UG 2025 candidates. Candidates who couldn’t appear earlier can now register themselves. The window is open from today i.e. 7th July, 2025 and last day to register is 10th July, 2024. The schedule for document verification for new applicants will be released later.

KEA NEET UG 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA.

Step 2: You will find the link of NEET UG 2025 roll number enrollment link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to enter the details.

Step 4: Now enter your NEET UG roll number and submit it for the verification with NTA Data.

Step 5: Download your application form after your enrollment is completed.

Step 6: Don’t forget to get your verification letter from the portal.

For the candidates who want to apply fresh, they will first have to register themself then lign into their portal using the registered details.

Now After logging in, fill the application form by entering your personal and academic information correctly.

Upload all the necessary documents according to the instruction provided.

Pay the required application fees to complete the process.

After completing the process you will have to complete the document verification, them fill the college and course preference and then wait for the seat allotment result, the schedule of document verification, choice filling and seat allotment will be released soon.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.