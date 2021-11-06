हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka PGCET 2021 admit card released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check how to download

Candidates can download the PGCET Admit Card admit card on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) Admit Card 2021 has been released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can download the admit card on the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The Karnataka PGCET 2021 is scheduled to be held from November 11 to November 14, 2021, as per media reports. The exams for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be conducted on November 11 — from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM (type A) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (type B). For MBA/MCA courses, the exam will be held on November 14, from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM (MCA) and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM (MBA).

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

2. Click on “04-11 PG CET 2021 - Admission ticket download link” on the homepage. 

3. Enter login details including application number and date of birth. 

4. Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

5. Download the Karnataka PGCET 2021 admit card and take a printout for future reference 

