Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: MBA, MCA Result Released At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka PGCET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka PGCET 2025 results for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who appeared for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can now check and download their results from the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on June 22, 2025, in two separate shifts. The first shift took place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Soon after the exam, KEA published the provisional answer key on June 23, giving candidates an opportunity to review it. The objection window remained open until June 25, 2025, allowing candidates to raise any concerns regarding the answers. Now that the results are out, candidates can move forward with the next steps in the admission process for their chosen MBA or MCA programmes.

"Provided that where the merit of two or more candidates is the same, the inter se merit shall be determined with reference to the total aggregate marks obtained in the Qualifying examination and where marks obtained are equal again, the inter se merit shall be determined on the basis of the age of the candidate, wherein the elder candidate will be considered before the younger," as per the information bulletin.

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for “Karnataka PGCET Result 2025.”

A login page will appear — enter your required credentials.

Press the “Submit” button to view your result.

Review your result carefully and download it for future reference.

KEA had earlier given candidates a final chance to edit their application forms. For MTech admissions, all applicants must bring their semester-wise marksheets of their undergraduate degree for document verification. If they fail to provide these documents, they will be removed from the ranking list and counselling process. For M.Arch admissions, candidates must submit the marks card for the Post Graduate Entrance Test in Architecture (PGETA 2025) during verification. The merit list for MBA, MCA, ME/MTech, and MArch is prepared separately based only on the marks scored in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test. Marks from the qualifying examination are not considered.