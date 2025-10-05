Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the result for the round 1 final seat allotment Counselling for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can now check their allotment status through the official website, i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Timetable Out For Annual Regular Session At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to official regional websites- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of PGCET 2025 Final Allotment Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your CET number and captcha code correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your allotment status will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates selecting Choice 1 or Choice 2 are required to pay the prescribed admission fee between 6th October, 2025 and 8th October, 2025. After completing the payment, Choice 1 candidates must download their confirmation slip. The final date for Choice 1 candidates to report to their allotted colleges with the confirmation slip and original documents is 9th October, 2025.

Also Read: OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT At opsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Documents Required for the Verification

Candidates allotted a seat are required to report to their respective institutes with a set of essential documents. These include a printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2025 application form, the PGCET 2025 hall ticket, and the GATE 2025 scorecard for those applying through GATE. They must also carry two recent passport-size colour photographs, the SSLC/Class 10 and Class 12/2nd PUC mark sheets, as well as the qualifying examination mark sheet along with the degree or provisional certificate. In addition, candidates belonging to reserved categories should bring their category certificate, while those availing a fee waiver need to produce an income certificate. Applicants for MTech/ME/MArch Part-Time programmes are also required to submit a valid work certificate.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.