Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that the state will set up India's first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, along with a dedicated AI Hub, as part of a broader push to position Karnataka as a global centre for responsible AI innovation.
Shivakumar made the announcement while inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), an event that drew technology leaders, entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and policymakers from India and abroad.
He said the proposed AI University would play a central role in building world-class AI talent, advancing research and strengthening collaboration between academia, industry and government.
According to details shared at the event, the AI University will be developed on a 100-acre campus in Bengaluru, with regional campuses planned in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Mysuru.
Alongside the university, the state also announced an AI hub that will function as an incubation centre for startups, companies and academic institutions.
In a significant move for school education, Shivakumar said AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards to equip students with foundational AI skills, signalling an early start to building AI literacy among students across the state.
The Chief Minister also said the state would unveil a "Karnataka AI policy" to attract investment, build a globally competitive AI ecosystem and support AI startups, and confirmed plans for two next-generation green data centres to bolster the state's digital infrastructure.
Shivakumar invited Google to deepen its partnership with Karnataka, proposing collaboration on AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture and governance, while also supporting startups, expanding learning opportunities for students, and positioning Karnataka as a global laboratory for responsible AI.
He outlined five specific areas for collaboration, including developing AI tools across sectors, supporting startups tackling Indian-scale challenges, and making the state a global laboratory for responsible technology.
Making the case for why Karnataka is well placed to lead this push, the Chief Minister noted that Karnataka contributes nearly 40 per cent of India's software exports, while Bengaluru is home to more than 17,000 startups and thousands of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) developing products for global markets.
He added that the state's larger ambition is to become an AI-native state by integrating AI into governance and public service delivery helping teachers improve learning outcomes, enabling doctors to diagnose diseases earlier, and giving farmers access to better advisory services, among other applications.
The Chief Minister also praised Google's long association with the state, noting that for over two decades the company has chosen Bengaluru as one of its most important global centres for engineering, research and innovation, and credited Google's products including Search, Android, YouTube, Maps, Chrome, Gmail and Google Pay with reshaping how Indians access information and services.
Wrapping up his address, Shivakumar urged developers to "build boldly", entrepreneurs to "dream big", researchers to continue innovating and students to embrace lifelong learning, reiterating that Karnataka intends to keep shaping the future of technology while ensuring AI development remains inclusive and trustworthy.
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