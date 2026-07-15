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Karnataka plans AI education from Class 6, announces India's first government-led AI university

Shivakumar invited Google to deepen its partnership with Karnataka, proposing collaboration on AI solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture and governance.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Karnataka plans AI education from Class 6, announces India's first government-led AI university
Image Credit: Image credit: AI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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