Karnataka PUC 1st Exam Result 2025 Declared At result.proed.in- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

KSEAB Karnataka 1st PUC Exam Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exams in February 2025 can now check and download their results online. The results are available on result.proed.in or through the direct link provided below. To access their results, students need to enter their SATS number (as mentioned on their admission ticket) and date of birth. Depending on their institution and location, students can check their results on different platforms. The main website for Karnataka exam results is karresults.nic.in. Additionally, students from certain districts can view their results on SuVidya (result.proed.in) or the Bangalore South PUC Principal’s Association website (result.bspucpa.in).

Students who do not pass the exam will get another opportunity through supplementary exams, likely to be held in May 2025. The results for these exams are expected to be announced in June 2025.

Karnataka PUC 1st Exam Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to one of the official result websites: result.proed.in or result.bspucpa.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "PUC I Examination Results 2025."

Step 3: Enter your 9-digit SATS Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button to view your Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025 on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

Students must secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject to pass the Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2025. If they are not satisfied with their results, they can apply for revaluation by submitting an official request along with the required fee.

Unlike previous years when the Karnataka PUC Board prepared the results, this year, since the exams were held at the college level, the results won't be collected centrally. Instead, students can get their individual results directly from their educational institutions, which will upload the data to the State Education Assessment Tracking System (SATS).