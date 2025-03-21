Karnataka PUC 2 Answer Key 2025 Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Raise Objections Here

Karnataka PUC 2 Answer Key 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has published the model answers and evaluation scheme for all subjects, including languages, science, commerce, and humanities. This covers Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, History, Economics, Business Studies, Political Science, Accountancy, Statistics, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Education, Home Science, and Basic Maths.

Students who spot errors in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 answer key for 2025 can submit objections using their registered number. The board will announce the deadline for objections soon.

Karnataka PUC 2 Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Find and click on the link to raise objections for the Karnataka II PUC Exam 1 on the homepage.

A new page will open where candidates need to enter their registration number to submit objections.

Submit the objections and save the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2025 took place from March 1 to March 20 in a single shift, starting with First Language papers and ending with NSQF subjects. Meanwhile, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has started the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025 today. These exams are being held for all students, including regular freshers, repeaters, and private candidates.

The SSLC exams will continue until April 4, 2025, with each session running from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. KSEAB has also provided extra time for differently-abled students. They will get 60 extra minutes for a 3-hour exam, 50 minutes for a 2-hour 30-minute exam, 40 minutes for a 2-hour exam, and 30 minutes for a 1-hour 30-minute exam. The SSLC exams are being conducted in three phases: Examination-1, Examination-2, and Examination-3.