Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Exam 3 Result Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Students who took the Class 12 supplementary exam can view their results on the official Karnataka Results website at karresults.nic.in, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 on July 1, 2025. Students who took the Class 12 supplementary exam can now check their results on the official website — karresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 11 am, and the link to check them was activated at 1 pm. This year, 82,683 students appeared for the exam, and 18,834 of them passed. The overall pass percentage is 22.78%.
A total of 17,398 students applied for improvement. Among them, 11,937 students improved their scores. Most improvement applications were for subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Steps to download here
- Go to the official Karnataka Results website: karresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link that says “Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025.”
- Enter your login details on the new page that opens.
- Click the submit button to view your result.
- Review your result and download the page.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025; direct link here
The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025, at 262 centres across the state. To help students boost their academic performance, the board introduced a three-exam system—PUC Exams 1, 2, and 3. The best score among these is considered for the final result. Exam 3 also provides an opportunity for students who missed earlier exams due to valid reasons to appear and qualify. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
