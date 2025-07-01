Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Exam 3 Result Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 on July 1, 2025. Students who took the Class 12 supplementary exam can now check their results on the official website — karresults.nic.in. The results were declared at 11 am, and the link to check them was activated at 1 pm. This year, 82,683 students appeared for the exam, and 18,834 of them passed. The overall pass percentage is 22.78%.

A total of 17,398 students applied for improvement. Among them, 11,937 students improved their scores. Most improvement applications were for subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official Karnataka Results website: karresults.nic.in. Click on the link that says “Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025.” Enter your login details on the new page that opens. Click the submit button to view your result. Review your result and download the page. Take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025, at 262 centres across the state. To help students boost their academic performance, the board introduced a three-exam system—PUC Exams 1, 2, and 3. The best score among these is considered for the final result. Exam 3 also provides an opportunity for students who missed earlier exams due to valid reasons to appear and qualify. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.