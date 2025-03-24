Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: KSEAB Results To Be Released Soon At karresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is expected to announce the 2nd PUC Class 12 results for 2025 in April. Once released, students can check their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in. However, the exact date and time have not been confirmed yet. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 took place from March 1 to March 20, 2025. Over 6 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. An official announcement regarding the result date is expected soon. Students can check their results on the official KSEAB websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in once they are released. The results may also be available on other websites like karnataka.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and pue.kar.nic.in.

In 2024, the Karnataka Board conducted the PUC II exams three times, introducing a remedial system that allowed students to use their highest scores from the three attempts. This system, often referred to as a ‘student-unfriendly mechanism,’ gave students with low marks in the first exam a chance to improve their scores by retaking the test in the second and third attempts. The same system is expected to continue this year.The model answer keys for all 35 PUC 2 subjects are available on the official KSEAB website. KSEAB has stated that candidates who find any discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections through the designated objection window. To do so, they must log in using their registration number.

Karnataka PUC 2 Results 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the Karnataka results portal at karresults.nic.in.

Click on the "PUC 2 Exam 1 Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the result for future reference.

The Karnataka PUC 2 (Class 12) board exams were held from March 1 to March 20, 2025, in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exams began with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper. To pass, students must score at least 33%. In some cases, up to 5% grace marks may be given. Those who still do not pass will have to take the compartment exams. In 2024, about 6,98,000 students appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, with a pass rate of 81.15%. Among female students, 84.87% passed, while 76.98% of male students qualified.