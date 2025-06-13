Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in- Steps To Download Scorecards Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 on June 13, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can check their results on the official Karnataka Results portal at karresults.nic.in. However, the result link has not been activated yet and will be available shortly on the website.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 for the academic year was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The supplementary exam began with the First Language paper and ended with subjects including Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. The exams were conducted in a single shift each day, from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in. Click on the link for KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 available on the homepage. Enter your login details and submit the information. Your result will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future use.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025. This year, a total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,24,984 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34 percent. Among them, 3,90,311 regular fresh boy students appeared, and 2,26,637 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 58.07 percent. On the other hand, 4,00,579 girls took the exam, with 2,96,438 passing, bringing the girls' pass percentage to 74 percent.

Candidates are informed that unlike previous years—when students were given 20 percent grace marks in 2022 and 10 percent in 2023—no such provision has been offered this year. The decision to withdraw grace marks has been taken due to the rising number of students appearing for SSLC Exam 2 and 3.