Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is yet to declare the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination will be able to check their results on the official Karnataka Results website at karresults.nic.in once released. The SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. It began with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects such as Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. The exams were held in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm. For JTS students (subjects 56, 57, 58, and 59), the practical and oral exams were conducted on June 3, 2025.

The SSLC Exam 2 results are likely to be announced in June 2025 on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. After the declaration, students can download their mark sheets by entering their registration number. This result will play a crucial role in determining eligibility for higher secondary admissions and future academic decisions.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, click the link for KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025. Log in using your credentials and submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 result was declared on April 30, 2025. This year, a total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,24,984 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34%.

Among them, 3,90,311 regular fresh boy students appeared, and 2,26,637 cleared the exam, recording a pass percentage of 58.07%. On the other hand, 4,00,579 girls took the exam, with 2,96,438 passing, bringing the girls' pass percentage to 74%.