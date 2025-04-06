Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025 Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the provisional answers keys for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 on 4th April, 2025. Students who have given the class 10th examination 2025 can check the provisional answer key on the official KSEAB website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

And if any candidate has any objection against the KSEAB SSLC provisional answer key can raise it through the challenge window which is open till 6th April, 2025, Sunday till 5:30 PM. The class 10th Karnataka SSLC Examination took place from 21st March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025.

According to the past trends,The Karnataka Board is expected to release the result for class 10th 2025 examination in the second week of May.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official KSEAB Website- kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see “Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- This will take you to a new page where you need to click on the provided answer key link.

Step 4- A new page will be opened showing a list of subjects along with their respective answer key links.

Step 5- Select the subject you are interested in viewing the answer keys of.

Step 6- Review the answer key properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print the copy of the answer key for the future reference.

All the students must note that today, 6th April, 2025, Sunday is the last day to raise the objection through the official website. Students need to provide their registration number on the website to submit their objection. Additionally, students are advised to review the provisional answer key carefully and should keep checking the official KSEAB official website for all the important updates.