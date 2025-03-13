Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025: Class 10th Admit Cards Released At kseab.karnataka.gov.in- Check Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC 2025 admit cards. Schools can download the hall tickets from sslc.karnataka.gov.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in using their login details, including the school code and password. After downloading, schools must distribute the admit cards to students. Schools should check the details on the admit cards and correct any mistakes by March 17. The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 exams will take place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. However, the second and third language exams will end at 1 p.m., and MSFQ exams will finish at 12:15 p.m. The Headmaster should confirm the accuracy of information related to physical condition, language exemptions, and substitute subjects on the admit card.

Candidates need to score at least 35% in each subject and overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC (Class 10) exam. Along with marks, students will also receive grades for their performance.

Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the link for "Karnataka SSLC Final Admission Ticket 2025" available on the homepage.

School authorities or department heads must log in using their school login ID and password.

The admit cards for all SSLC students will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details, save the file, and download the Karnataka SSLC 2025 admit cards.

In the previous year, 83.89% of the eight lakh students who appeared for the SSLC exam passed. The exams took place from March 31 to April 15, 2024, and the answer key was released on April 17, 2024. If any changes are needed in a student's name, parent's name, photo, signature, or other details, a fee of Rs 100 per correction must be paid. For media corrections, the fee is Rs 500. All corrections must be made by March 17, 2025.