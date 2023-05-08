topStoriesenglish2604496
KARNATAKA SSL RESULT 2023

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEEB Class 10 Results Declared At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023: As per the announcement made yesterday, the results will be out first and the link generated at 11 AM, scroll down for direct link here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC mark sheet download link will be activated on the official website - karresults.nic.in - from 11:00 AM onward. The scorecard provided by KSEAB is provisional and students can obtain their Class 10 marksheet from their respective schools.

The details mentioned in the KSEAB SSLC result in 2023 include the name of the student’s name, registration number, subjects, internal and external marks of each paper, total marks, grades, qualifying status, and Cumulative Grade Point Average(CGPA). Last year, the pass percentage of girls was 90.20 percent and the total pass percentage of boys was 81.3 percent.

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

KSEEB SSLC Results 2023; direct link here

Students from the state board must have an aggregate of 35% in order to pass the SSLC Result 2023. If they do not achieve this aggregate, they will be compelled to take extra tests. Students will need to register in order to take the supplementary exam. The supplementary exam will be announced shortly. The overall pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 was 85.63 percent. 145 of these students received perfect scores.

