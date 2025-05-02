Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB Karnataka 10th Result DECLARED At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Karnataka SSLC 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th result 2025 today, i.e 2nd May, 2025 at 11:30 AM. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th examination can access their results from the official websites, i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in now.

To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject and overall. Along with marks, students will also receive grades for their performance. In theory papers, a minimum of 40 out of 150 marks is required, while in practical exams, students must score at least 30 out of 50. Those who do not meet these minimum marks will have to appear for the KSEAB SSLC Supplementary Exam.

Karnataka SSLC 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Step 1- Go to the official Karnataka Board website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025" on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and date of birth, and submit the details.

Step 4- After submission, your Class 10 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Review your result and download a copy.

Step 6- Print a hard copy for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC 2025; Direct Link to Download the Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC 2025: Pass Percentage

Total of 8,42,173 students including Regular Fresh, Private Fresh, Regular & Private Repeaters appeared for the SSLC exam 1, out of which 5,24,984 passed. The overall pass percentage of this year is 62.34 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC 2025 Examination of regular students is 66.14 per cent this year.

A total of 4,00,579 girls sat for the examination this year, and the number of boys who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Examination this year are 3,90,311. The pass percentage of female students is 74 per cent. The pass percentage of female students is 74 per cent and the pass percentage of male students is 58.07 per cent.

The Karnataka SSLC Examination took place from 21st March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 across the 2,818 centres in the state. A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for this year’s SSLC exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.In 2024 the result was declared on 9th May and the overall pass percentage stood at 73.40 percent.