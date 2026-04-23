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NewsEducationKarnataka SSLC result 2026 to be out today at 12 PM, check Class 10 marks online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
KARNATAKA SSLC RESULT 2026

Karnataka SSLC result 2026 to be out today at 12 PM, check Class 10 marks online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is seat to announce SSLC class 10 result today at 12 PM. Students will be able to check their results online through official websites such as karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as well as via DigiLocker.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Karnataka SSLC result 2026 to be out today at 12 PM, check Class 10 marks online at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST. Students who appeared for the Karnataka Board examinations can now access their scorecards through the official websites and the DigiLocker platform. The announcement marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of students across the state, as SSLC results play a key role in stream selection for higher secondary education.

Also check: KSEAB Karnataka SSLC result 2026 LIVE

Where to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

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Students can view their results online through the following official portals:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Apart from the official websites, results are also available on DigiLocker and Karnataka One services for easy access.

Steps to Download SSLC Marksheet

To check and download the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, students should follow these steps:

Visit the official result website

Click on “SSLC Result 2026” link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit details to view result

Download and print the marksheet for future use

This year, the SSLC examinations witnessed participation from over 8 lakh students across Karnataka. The exams were conducted smoothly under KSEAB supervision at various centers statewide. The results are expected to influence admissions into Science, Commerce, and Arts streams for the academic year ahead.

Website Traffic and Alternative Access

Due to high traffic after result declaration, official websites may experience delays or slow loading. Students are advised to remain patient and use alternative platforms like DigiLocker or mobile apps if required.

The declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 brings relief and excitement for students and parents alike. Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details on the marksheet and download multiple copies for admission procedures.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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