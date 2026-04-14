Karnataka SSLC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard

Lakhs of students across India are eagerly waiting for the SSLC Result 2026 (Class 10). Different state boards like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to release their results between April and May 2026. Once announced, students will be able to check their results easily online and also download their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

SSLC Result 2026 Expected Date (State-wise)

As per previous trends, the SSLC results are likely to be declared in the following period:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Expected in the first week of May 2026

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Expected in late April or early May 2026

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Expected around mid-May 2026

Students are advised to keep checking official websites for exact dates.

Official Websites to Check SSLC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official state board websites:

Kerala Board: @keralaresults.nic.in

Karnataka Board: sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Board: dge.tn.gov.in

These websites will host the direct result links once the results are announced.

How to Check SSLC Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit your state board’s official website

Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link

Enter your roll number or registration number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or print it for future use

How to Download SSLC Marksheet 2026

After checking your result:

Click on the “Download Marksheet” option

Save the PDF file on your device

Take a printout for reference

Note: This is a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be given by your school later.

How to Check SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can also download their digital marksheets using DigiLocker:

Open the DigiLocker app or website

Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar

Go to the “Education” section

Select your state board

Enter your roll number

Download your marksheet

DigiLocker provides officially verified marksheets that are valid for further studies.

How to Check SSLC Result 2026 on UMANG App

You can also use the UMANG app:

Install or open the UMANG app

Login or register with your mobile number

Search for your state board service

Click on SSLC Result 2026

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View and download your result

Details Mentioned on SSLC Marksheet

Your marksheet will include:

Student Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade / Percentage

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Passing Criteria for SSLC 2026

Minimum 35% marks required to pass

Students who fail in one or two subjects may get a chance for supplementary exams

What After SSLC Result 2026?

After the results are declared, students can:

Choose streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts

Apply for Class 11 or PUC admissions

Explore diploma or vocational courses

The SSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released between April and May 2026 across different state boards. Students should regularly check official websites for updates. With easy access through online portals, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, downloading results and marksheets has become simple and convenient. Stay calm, stay positive, and get ready for the next step in your academic journey.