Karnataka SSLC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard
SSLC Result 2026 for various state boards is expected between April and May 2026. Students can check results online and download marksheets easily via official websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.
- Lakhs of students across India are eagerly waiting for the SSLC Result 2026 (Class 10).
- Different state boards like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to release their results between April and May 2026.
- Once announced, students will be able to check their results easily online.
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Lakhs of students across India are eagerly waiting for the SSLC Result 2026 (Class 10). Different state boards like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are expected to release their results between April and May 2026. Once announced, students will be able to check their results easily online and also download their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.
SSLC Result 2026 Expected Date (State-wise)
As per previous trends, the SSLC results are likely to be declared in the following period:
Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Expected in the first week of May 2026
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Expected in late April or early May 2026
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Expected around mid-May 2026
Students are advised to keep checking official websites for exact dates.
Official Websites to Check SSLC Result 2026
Students can check their results on the official state board websites:
Kerala Board: @keralaresults.nic.in
Karnataka Board: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Tamil Nadu Board: dge.tn.gov.in
These websites will host the direct result links once the results are announced.
How to Check SSLC Result 2026 Online
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
Visit your state board’s official website
Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link
Enter your roll number or registration number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download or print it for future use
How to Download SSLC Marksheet 2026
After checking your result:
Click on the “Download Marksheet” option
Save the PDF file on your device
Take a printout for reference
Note: This is a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet will be given by your school later.
How to Check SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker
Students can also download their digital marksheets using DigiLocker:
Open the DigiLocker app or website
Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar
Go to the “Education” section
Select your state board
Enter your roll number
Download your marksheet
DigiLocker provides officially verified marksheets that are valid for further studies.
How to Check SSLC Result 2026 on UMANG App
You can also use the UMANG app:
Install or open the UMANG app
Login or register with your mobile number
Search for your state board service
Click on SSLC Result 2026
Enter your roll number and date of birth
View and download your result
Details Mentioned on SSLC Marksheet
Your marksheet will include:
Student Name
Roll Number
Subject-wise Marks
Total Marks
Grade / Percentage
Result Status (Pass/Fail)
Passing Criteria for SSLC 2026
Minimum 35% marks required to pass
Students who fail in one or two subjects may get a chance for supplementary exams
What After SSLC Result 2026?
After the results are declared, students can:
Choose streams like Science, Commerce, or Arts
Apply for Class 11 or PUC admissions
Explore diploma or vocational courses
The SSLC Result 2026 is expected to be released between April and May 2026 across different state boards. Students should regularly check official websites for updates. With easy access through online portals, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, downloading results and marksheets has become simple and convenient. Stay calm, stay positive, and get ready for the next step in your academic journey.
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