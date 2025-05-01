Karnataka SSLC Results 2025: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow At karresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka SSLC 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has confirmed the date and time for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025. The Class 10 results will be declared online on May 2 at 11:30 am. After the announcement, students can access their scorecards by visiting the official websites — kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

To pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam, students must score at least 35 per cent in each subject and overall. Along with marks, students will also receive grades for their performance. In theory papers, a minimum of 40 out of 150 marks is required, while in practical exams, students must score at least 30 out of 50. Those who do not meet these minimum marks will have to appear for the KSEAB SSLC Supplementary Exam.

A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for this year’s SSLC exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. The exams were held at 2,818 centres across the state. Around 65,000 evaluators were appointed at 240 evaluation centres to carry out the assessment process efficiently and on time.

Karnataka SSLC 2025: Steps to download scorecard here

Go to the official Karnataka Board website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that says "Karnataka SSLC Result 2025". Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Click the "Submit" button to view your Class 10 result. Review your result and download a copy. Print a hard copy for future reference.

According to the grading system, students scoring 90 per cent or above will receive Grade A+ and be considered excellent. Those scoring between 80 and 90 per cent will get Grade A, classified as very good. Grade B+ will be awarded for scores between 70 and 80 per cent, while scores from 60 to 70 per cent will receive Grade B. Students who score between 50 and 60 per cent will get Grade C+, and those scoring between 35 and 50 per cent will be given Grade C, based on their performance.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Past year trends

In the previous year’s SSLC exams, around 8.9 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka Board Class 10 exams. Out of these, about 4.5 lakh were boys and 4.3 lakh were girls. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.40, marking a notable drop from 83.89 in 2023 and 85.13 in 2022. It was also slightly lower than the pre-pandemic result of 73.70 recorded in 2019. The results were announced on May 9, 2024.