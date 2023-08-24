trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652903
KARTET ADMIT CARD 2023

KARTET Admit Card 2023 Released At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link And Steps Here

KARTET Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have registered for the exam will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
KARTET 2023: The KARTET Hall Ticket has been made available on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in, by the Department of School Education in Karnataka. To get the admit card, candidates who have registered for the exam must enter their Application number and date of birth. KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 has been made available on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in, by the Department of School Education in Karnataka. To get the admit card, candidates who have registered for the exam must enter their Application number and date of birth. 

On September 2, 2023, there will be two shifts for the KARTET 2023 exam. Paper 1 of the Karnataka TET 2023 will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., and Paper 2 will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 04:30 p.m.

KARTET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Select the KARTET Admit card link on the homepage that appears.

3. A fresh sign-in page would appear.

4. Type in your hall ticket number and birthdate.

5. Download the KARTET hall ticket from the website.

6. Print the page out for your records.

KARTET Admit Card 2023; direct link here

Karnataka TET paper 1 will be held for students in grades 1–5, and paper 2 will be held for students in grades 6–8. Paper 1 will include 150 questions spanning six themes, with a total of 150 points. While KARTET Paper 2 is divided into 4 sections with 150 multiple-choice questions worth 1 mark each.

