Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999393https://zeenews.india.com/education/kartet-result-2025-out-tet-result-2025-karnataka-result-at-sts-karnataka-gov-in-check-direct-link-here-2999393.html
NewsEducationKARTET Result 2025 OUT: TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
KARTET

KARTET Result 2025 OUT: TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka TET Result 2025 OUT: The Department of School Education has officially declared the results for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2025) at sts.karnataka.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KARTET Result 2025 OUT: TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT: The Department of School Education has officially declared the results for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2025). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. sts.karnataka.gov.in.

TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT; Check Direct Link to Download Result Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services In Delhi, Siliguri Amid Rising Tensions
China semiconductor AI
One Button To Destroy Jets, Missiles: China’s Tech Dwarfs US Atomic Legacy
India
66% Employees Ready To Take Pay Cut For Better Workplace: Report
Pakistan Bangladesh defence pact
Pak-B'desh Defence Moves Trigger Fresh Two-Front Security Concerns For India
India
Over 13 Lakh Indian Students Studied Abroad In 2024: NITI Aayog
India Pakistan Water Dispute
From Chenab To Jhelum, Rivers Run Low – Why Pak Is In Panic Over India’s Water
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
‘Hardworking NDA Karyakartas’: PM Modi After BJP Dominates Goa Panchayat Polls
Technology news
Truecaller’s Game Over? CNAP Will Show Caller Name Automatically On Your Phone
Aravalli Hills controversy
Explained: What Aravalli Hills Controversy Means For India’s Ecology
men sneakers
Best Men’s Casual Sneakers for Everyday Comfort and Smart Style