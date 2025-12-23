KARTET Result 2025 OUT: TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

NewsEducationKARTET Result 2025 OUT: TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here
Karnataka TET Result 2025 OUT: The Department of School Education has officially declared the results for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2025) at sts.karnataka.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.
TET Result 2025 Karnataka Result OUT: The Department of School Education has officially declared the results for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET 2025). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. sts.karnataka.gov.in.
