KCET 2023 Admit Card Released At kea.kar.nic.in, UGCET Exam From May 20- Check Direct Link Here

KCET 2023: The admission card was scheduled to be available on May 5, but it was not released at that time. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their admit cards at kea.kar.nic.in. According to the recent update, the KEA has reopened the registration window for applicants. According to the announcement, the registration window will be available until May 13, 2023. In the meantime, candidates can obtain their admission cards from the official website. Enter your application number and date of birth to download. The exam will be held on May 20, 2023, and May 21, 2023, by KEA.

The correction window for KCET was open from April 12 to 15 initially but later the date was changed to April 24 to 25.

KCET 2023: Steps to download admit card here

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link “08-05 UGCET 2023, B.Sc Nursing & other courses Admission /Hall ticket download link. 08-05-2023"

Enter the application number, date of birth and other details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep a copy

The paper will have 180 questions based on the first and second PUC syllabus, according to the exam pattern. The exam will be divided into three sections of one hour and twenty minutes each. Those who pass the exam will be considered for counselling.