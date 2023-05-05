KCET 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will release KCET 2023 Admit Card on May 5, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official schedule released by KEA, the KCET hall tickets will be made available from 11 AM onwards today, May 5, 2023. Once released, students would need to log into the candidate’s portal and download their respective admit cards.

KCET 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

- Click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the admit card and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET 2023 Exam Date

KEA will be conducting the KCET Exam on May 20 and 21, 2023. For May 20, the Karnataka UGCET Exam for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted and on May 21, 2023, the exam for Physics and Chemistry will be held.The exams will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM.

KCET 2023: Answer Key

The provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.