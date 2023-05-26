topStoriesenglish2613884
KCET 2023: Karnataka Entrance Test Answer Key Out At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KCET 2023 answer key released, KCET exam was conducted on May 20, 21. Scroll down for the direct link to download it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KCET 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) answer key 2023 for physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the subject-wise KCET answer keys from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. This allows candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their expected scores. The final answer key will be released after considering all the objections, and it will play a crucial role in determining the KCET results.

KCET 2023 Answer Key: Direct Link 

KCET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Aspirants can follow the steps given below to download the CET 2023 Karnataka answer key.
- Visit the KEA official website, kea.kar.nic.in 2023.
- On the homepage, click on the Karnataka UG-CET answer key.
- CET answer key download link is given separately for physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology.
- To challenge the key, click on the objection link under the latest notification.
- Now enter CET application number and date of birth and login.
- Download the CET 2023 answer key for future reference.

KCET 2023: Exam Date

The KCET exam was conducted on May 20 and 21, and the eagerly awaited KCET result for 2023 is scheduled to be announced on June 12, 2023.

KCET 2023 Result: Date

KEA will announce the KCET 2023 result on 12 June on the official website, as per the schedule and the final answer key will be out soon.

