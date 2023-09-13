trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662039
KCET SUPPLEMENTARY RESULTS 2023

KCET 2023 Supplementary Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KCET Supplementary Results 2023: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2023, was held on May 20 and 21, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
KCET 2023 Supplementary Result Released At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KCET Supplementary Results 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2023. The extra exam results were revealed on September 13th. Candidates who took the Karnataka UGCET exams can view their results on the KEA's official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2023, was held on May 20 and 21, 2023. It was held at several exam centres throughout the state. Candidates must be prepared to check their results using their CET number and date of birth.


KCET Supplementary Results 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 supplementary result lir 

3. In the next step, enter the required details and click on submit 

4. Post submitting the details, result will be displayed on the screen 

5. Go through the same and download the same 

6. Take its printout for future reference

KCET Supplementary Results 2023; direct link here

Round 2 of KCET Counselling 2023 The cut off and seat allotment results have been announced. The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, has assigned the seats based on the candidates' choices of course and college. Those who had been assigned a seat had to make decisions about their next steps in the admissions process. KEA has extended the deadline for submitting choices till 11:59 p.m. on September 11, 2023.

